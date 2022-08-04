Downtown Morgan Hill Brew Crawl tickets on sale

The Morgan Hill Downtown Association’s 2022 Brew Crawl will take place 1-5pm Sept. 17, and tickets are on sale now. The event features more than 15 craft breweries and cider makers offering samples at tasting locations throughout downtown Morgan Hill, as well as “tasty food specials and alluring shopping promotions,” according to the MHDA website.

The event will also feature live music performances.

Ticket purchase includes coupons for 15-plus individual beer and cider samples, restaurant and business promotions, a custom glass and a location map attached to a lanyard.

Tickets cost $55 and are available online at https://tinyurl.com/y47uzh62, or by visiting eventbrite.com and searching for “Morgan Hill Downtown Brew Crawl.”

For more information, visit the MHDA website at mhdowntown.org.