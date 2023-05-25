good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 25, 2023
Article Search
kneaded culinary academy pop a cork mohi wine
Andrew Briggs of Kneaded Culinary Academy serves focaccia bread to guests at the Pop a Cork fundraiser at MOHI Wine on May 18.
FeaturedNews

Kneaded Culinary Academy celebrates growth

Kneaded hosts annual fundraiser at MOHI Wine

By: Erik Chalhoub
39
0

After moving to Gilroy in 2016, Isaac Bravo searched for culinary classes to nurture his love of baking he gained from working with his mother in the kitchen.

But he struggled to find the classes suited for young people, until he and a friend noticed a flier for the Kneaded Culinary Academy, a program of the Gilroy-based Rebekah Children’s Services that teaches culinary skills under the leadership of Executive Chef Carlos Pineda.

The two applied, and quickly worked their way up in the class. The results speak for themselves: Bravo, now a graduate of the academy and Christopher High School, is attending the Culinary Institute of America and is in the middle of an externship at the Four Seasons Resort in Lanai, Hawaii.

Bravo told his story to the dozens of people who attended Kneaded’s seventh annual Pop a Cork fundraiser at MOHI Wine in Morgan Hill on May 18.

The culinary academy trains young people ages 15-25, many of whom come from a background of abuse, homelessness or other traumatic experiences, on the ins and outs of cooking and running a professional kitchen.

Upon completing the program, the students earn their Food Handlers card and have the opportunity to be placed in a paid apprenticeship program at Kneaded. The bakery caters a variety of events, and all proceeds are injected back into the Culinary Academy.

Since its founding in 2009, more than 2,100 young adults from across Santa Clara and San Benito counties have graduated from the academy, with a 98% job placement rate, according to Kneaded.

Bravo, who flew in from Hawaii to serve his desserts at Pop a Cork, said he dreamed of baking professionally during his time in high school, but he also realized that “traditional academics was not for me,” and was in danger of not graduating.

He got accepted into the highly competitive Culinary Institute of America, but the program came with a high price tag: $80,000. Bravo said he discussed his situation with Pineda.

“I celebrated my success with Chef, who understood my desire to go to the school and the situation I was in,” Bravo said. “He encouraged me to get my grades on track and I began to put in the hard work needed to graduate.”

Bravo added that Pineda also encouraged him to apply for scholarships, and provided him with culinary industry sources to help him get further financial aid.

In June 2022, Bravo graduated Christopher High School with more than $30,000 in scholarships.

“I am forever grateful to chef and the Rebekah Children’s Services family for their unrelenting love and support which has gotten me to where I am now and the places I will definitely be going in the future,” he said.

During Pop a Cork, Kneaded apprentices cooked and served a variety of dishes, including fried calamari, lamb lollipops, steak and mushroom shish kabobs and more.

Andrew Briggs of Kneaded said the program is continuing to expand its reach, and recently started working with Santa Clara County Diversion and Reentry Services as well as young people in the probation system to teach them job and culinary skills.

Pineda, who has been with the program for 13 years, said he has seen the growth of the academy during that time.

“We’re not just doing this locally anymore,” he said. “We’re doing it countywide, Bay Area-wide, Silicon Valley-wide, California-wide. We’re going to keep growing and help as many individuals who need it. Everyone deserves to be loved, to be embraced, to be fed.”

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Religion: Golden fifty

submitted -
When I attend a 50th anniversary celebration of friends,...
Community

City council prohibits firearms in ‘sensitive’ locations

Michael Moore -
Firearms—even those carried by lawful permit holders—are formally prohibited...
High School Sports

Live Oak High’s Christian Hauge is the CCS 100-meter dash champion

Emanuel Lee -
Christian Hauge's ascent has been nothing short of meteoric....

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,243FollowersFollow
2,840FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Golden fifty

City council prohibits firearms in ‘sensitive’ locations