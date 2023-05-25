good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 25, 2023
Article Search
Live Oak High junior Christian Hauge won the 100-meter dash in the Central Coast Section Track and Field Championships May 20 at Gilroy High. Hauge ran it in 10.75 seconds and later finished third in the 200 meters. Photo by Raul Ebio.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLive Oak High School

Live Oak High’s Christian Hauge is the CCS 100-meter dash champion

By: Emanuel Lee
76
0

Christian Hauge’s ascent has been nothing short of meteoric. Quite fitting actually, considering he runs the 100-meter dash. 

The Live Oak High junior only started competing in track and field last year but now has the title of Central Coast Section champion. Hauge crossed the line first in 10.75 seconds to win the 100 meter dash in the CCS Finals May 20 at Gilroy High. 

Hauge entered the race with the fifth fastest time in the section this season—a 10.65 from the CCS Top 8 Invite on April 21—so perhaps that’s why he said he was surprised to win. Three of the four athletes who have posted a faster time than Hauge this season—Andrew Fu, Zach Fagin and Zach Jones—were in the race. 

But it was Hauge who was strongest from the start, getting out of the blocks well and holding his form to the finish to beat Jones by 6/100ths of a second. 

“This week in practice I was just focusing on me versus the clock,” Hauge said. “I’m not racing anybody but myself. So I kept my drive phase low, tried not to panic, came up slow with big arms and finished the race off. … I know it’s some hard competition, some fast guys out there. I was proud of my performance today.”

Hauge advances to the CIF State Championships May 26-27 at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of Buchanan High in Clovis. He also qualified in the 200 meter dash, finishing third in a PR of 21.82 seconds. 

Hauge said he wants to go 10.5 in the 100 meter dash at State, which would likely advance him into the Finals on Saturday. Whatever happens, Hauge has already made history and is only getting started. Last year he never went sub-11 seconds in the 100 and even got off to a slow start this season before ramping things up, having posted 10 sub-11 second times this season. 

In CCS, Hauge continued his months-long surge. 

“I felt really good,” he said. “Definitely staying relaxed helped a lot. Worked on my mechanics and did everything I needed to do. Come out here and execute it.”

Christian Hauge runs to a third-place finish and PR of 21.82 seconds in the 200. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Christian Hauge is pumped after crossing the finish line first in the 100-meter dash. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected].

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Religion: Golden fifty

submitted -
When I attend a 50th anniversary celebration of friends,...
Community

City council prohibits firearms in ‘sensitive’ locations

Michael Moore -
Firearms—even those carried by lawful permit holders—are formally prohibited...
News

Kneaded Culinary Academy celebrates growth

Erik Chalhoub -
After moving to Gilroy in 2016, Isaac Bravo searched...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,243FollowersFollow
2,840FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Golden fifty

City council prohibits firearms in ‘sensitive’ locations