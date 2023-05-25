good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 25, 2023
Article Search
Morgan Hill City Council Chambers
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

City council prohibits firearms in ‘sensitive’ locations

Some want to expand list of properties where city bans firearms

By: Michael Moore
22
0

Firearms—even those carried by lawful permit holders—are formally prohibited from Morgan Hill’s government offices and other sites after a recent city council decision. 

An ordinance approved unanimously by the five-member Morgan Hill Council on May 3 prohibits firearms in “sensitive places,” as defined by recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings. Specifically, sensitive places are government offices, schools, courthouses and polling places, according to a city staff report. 

Morgan Hill officials recommended adopting such a local prohibition in response to the Supreme Court’s 2022 New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. vs. Bruen decision. That ruling, in part, established a “new test for evaluating legal challenges under the Second Amendment: if a law regulates conduct covered by the ‘plain text’ of the Second Amendment, the law will be upheld only if the government demonstrates that it is ‘consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation,’” says the city staff report. “However, the Court also reaffirmed that certain locations are ‘sensitive places’ where arms carrying could be prohibited consistent with the Second Amendment.” 

The Morgan Hill City Council’s decision prohibits even those who hold a concealed carry weapons permit from bringing firearms into local sensitive places. Other cities in Santa Clara County have considered or adopted similar prohibitions, also in response to the Bruen decision which ultimately made it easier for people to obtain CCW licenses. 

“(At) this time, in the absence of state or local legislation prohibiting firearms in specified sensitive locations, the carrying of firearms with a valid permit is lawful in most public and private places in California,” says the city staff report. “Police chiefs and city attorneys in Santa Clara County have been collaborating to develop firearms policies in accordance with Supreme Court guidance, and several cities have already enacted sensitive places ordinances.”

Some council members think the city should go further and prohibit firearms in even more locations. 

Council member Rene Spring suggested May 3 that guns should be prohibited in churches. Council member Yvonne Martinez Beltran wondered if locations such as public transit, youth sports facilities, cemeteries and medical facilities could be included as places where the city prohibits firearms. 

Morgan Hill City Attorney Don Larkin said city staff could consider such options and return to the council with more information, and perhaps a recommendation. But for now, the ordinance on the table May 3 adheres strictly to what the Supreme Court has specified as “sensitive places,” and that does not include places of worship or other private properties. 

City staff also noted that state legislation and other litigation are pending that could expand the list of properties where firearms can be prohibited by the state, county or city. “We expect this list (of sensitive places) will grow,” Morgan Hill Police Capt. Mario Ramirez told the council. 

The Bruen decision’s primary implication was that states could no longer require residents to show “proper cause” to obtain a CCW. Earlier this year, the city council approved Morgan Hill’s first CCW program—administered by MHPD—in response to the Bruen ruling. 

The ordinance adopted May 3 is a follow-up to the city’s establishment of a CCW program, which police and city staff expect will result in more people lawfully carrying weapons in Morgan Hill. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Religion: Golden fifty

submitted -
When I attend a 50th anniversary celebration of friends,...
News

Kneaded Culinary Academy celebrates growth

Erik Chalhoub -
After moving to Gilroy in 2016, Isaac Bravo searched...
High School Sports

Live Oak High’s Christian Hauge is the CCS 100-meter dash champion

Emanuel Lee -
Christian Hauge's ascent has been nothing short of meteoric....

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,243FollowersFollow
2,840FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Religion: Golden fifty

kneaded culinary academy pop a cork mohi wine

Kneaded Culinary Academy celebrates growth