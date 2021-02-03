An internet outage is currently affecting Morgan Hill residents, businesses and public facilities, according to police.

Morgan Hill Police Chief Shane Palsgrove said multiple internet and cell data providers are down for customers throughout the city as of 11:50am Feb. 3.

The internet outage is affecting the police department’s 911 dispatch center, MHPD posted on Facebook. All calls and texts to 911 are being routed through the county’s communications center.

Palsgrove said authorities do not currently know the cause of the outage. Check back for more on this developing story.