Morgan Hill Police—in partnership with a Los Altos-based nonprofit that advocates for crime victims—is offering a reward for information about the unsolved murder of Michael Duran, according to authorities.

Duran, 18, was shot and killed by an unknown suspect or suspects May 29, 2020, while he was driving on Butterfield Boulevard in south Morgan Hill, according to police. MHPD received first reports of the shooting about 2:14pm.

When officers arrived at the emergency, they found Duran in his vehicle, which was stopped in the roadway. Duran was unresponsive and had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said. Officers and paramedics attempted to revive him and transported Duran to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Michael Duran

The shooting occurred while Duran was driving northbound on Butterfield Boulevard from Monterey Road, according to police.

A female passenger was in the vehicle with Duran and suffered minor injuries in the May 29 incident, but she had not been shot, police said. The passenger was treated at a nearby hospital.

The victims’ vehicle traveled a short distance after the shooting, and came to rest in the roadway south of Fisher Avenue.

Police said shortly after the shooting that the suspects’ vehicle was described as a silver sedan, and was last seen traveling northbound on Butterfield Boulevard May 29 at a high rate of speed.

On Feb. 3, MHPD announced in a press release that authorities are “working hand in hand” with the nonprofit Mothers Against Murder to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the homicide.

“The reward will be given to the person providing significant information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects,” reads the press release from MHPD. If multiple people provide such information, the $5,000 will be divided amongst them. The total reward will not exceed $5,000.

Morgan Hill Police Chief Shane Palsgrove will determine if the information provided warrants a reward, and the amount of the reward if multiple eligible informants emerge.

Mothers Against Murder is a nonprofit charitable organization based in Los Altos. The organization is a “vocal advocate for survivors of violence,” says their mission statement on their website, mothersagainstmurder.org.

The nonprofit attempts to achieve this goal by fighting for justice, raising awareness and providing moral and financial support, the mission statement continues.

Duran was a graduate of Central High School in Morgan Hill, according to a gofundme page set up for his funeral expenses last year. He worked as a job coach at the Indian Health Center in San Jose, where he taught teens and young adults how to prepare for the workforce.

“The Morgan Hill Police Department is actively investigating all leads at this time and is requesting additional information from the community,” reads the Feb. 3 press release from MHPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the suspects can call MHPD Det. Ryan Warren at (669) 253-4894, or the anonymous tip line at (408) 947-STOP.