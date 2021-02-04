Authorities expect internet and cell service to be restored in Morgan Hill by midnight Feb. 3, after a damaged fiber optic line resulted in a citywide outage most of the day Wednesday.

Morgan Hill Police posted on social media that a construction crew the morning of Feb. 3 accidentally cut a fiber optic line off Monterey Road, south of Vineyard Boulevard.

The resulting telecommunications outage has affected services from Spectrum, Verizon and Frontier throughout Morgan Hill, police said. All three companies were at the scene to repair the damages to the fiber optic line as of 3:30pm. Authorities expect service to be restored by midnight Feb. 3.

The City of Morgan Hill canceled the scheduled Feb. 3 special city council meeting as a result of the internet and cell outage.

Morgan Hill Police noted that the outage has affected the local 911 dispatch center. Calls to 911 have been routed throughout the day to the county’s communications center. Texting to 911 is currently not operational during the outage, police said on Facebook.