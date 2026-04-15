Tickets go on sale April 19—for local residents only—for the 2026 Gilroy Garlic Festival. The exclusive first release of tickets is reserved for residents who live in Gilroy and within a 20-mile radius, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announced on April 14.

The residents-only sale date coincides with National Garlic Day, the association said. Eligible local residents include those who live in Gilroy, San Martin, Morgan Hill, Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Aromas. The sale starts at 8am, on the festival’s website: gilroygarlicfestival.com.

This year’s festival will take place July 24-26 at the Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center in Gilroy. Tickets cost $35.

Additional ticket sales for garlic lovers who live beyond the local region are scheduled for May 10 and May 25, while supplies last. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

“The Gilroy Garlic Festival has always been a celebration of both garlic and our local community,” said Alex Misa, President of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association. “National Garlic Day is the perfect moment to give our local residents first access to this beloved event. We’re excited to welcome everyone back in July for incredible food, community spirit, and family fun.”

Now in its second year at the Hecker Pass Outdoor Events Center, the Gilroy Garlic Festival continues a 40-plus year tradition of delivering unique culinary experiences and community charity. Attendees can enjoy signature dishes prepared by the world-famous Pyro Chefs, including garlic scampi and calamari, along with festival favorites like pasta con pesto, pepper steak sandwiches, garlic fries and garlic bread.

The festival also features live music cooking demonstrations, garlic braiding and topping contests, a wine tent, beer garden, arts and crafts vendors, and a wide variety of food and beverage offerings—as well as the event’s signature free garlic ice cream.

Since its founding in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival has raised more than $12 million in support of local schools, charities and nonprofit organizations, according to the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association. The event is powered by volunteers.

For tickets and additional information, visit gilroygarlicfestival.com.