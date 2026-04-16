More than 1,000 runners dodged intermittent showers at the 43rd annual Wildflower Run on April 12 in Morgan Hill. Runners insisted that a little rain was no problem when they were running, but they were pleased to feel the sun come out for the award presentations.

The Wildflower Run is an all-volunteer event, organized annually by the Morgan Hill branch of the American Association of University Women and supported by more than 200 volunteers. It features six unique runs and walks, of various distances, for all ages and competitive levels.

The annual “School Team” challenge provides an additional competitive element: This year, a record 14 Morgan Hill schools competed for the most participation from students, staff and family members. Team winners were Nordstrom Elementary, Charter School of Morgan Hill (K-8), and PA Walsh (Spirit award).

A major change this year was a rerouting of all 5K and 10K events; while still starting and ending at Live Oak High School, the new routes exited and returned at the back of the school, avoiding busy streets, relieving parking congestion and reducing the need for traffic control.

The run nets about $65,000 annually for local scholarships, community grants and leadership programs for women and girls. These funds are raised from runner registrations, corporate sponsorships and individual donations.

Winners in the April 12 Wildflower Run include:

• 10K Men’s Run: Ryan Gilliam of Scotts Valley (1st place); Bartosz Ciechanowski of Woodside (2nd place); Tyler Turner of San Martin (3rd place).

• 10K Women’s Run: Javoneh Safakish of Pacific Grove (1st place); Gabriela Guerrero of San Jose (2nd place); Karen McElheny of Gilroy (3rd place).

• 5K Men’s Run: Daniel Saucedo (age 13) of San Martin (1st place), Frank Palacios of Gilroy (2nd place); Luciano Guerra (age 17) of Morgan Hill (3rd place).

• 5K Women’s Run: Natalie Mazaud of Carmel (1st place); TJ Plew-Hearne of King City (2nd place); Lucy Gomez of King City (3rd place).

– 5K Men’s Stroller: Colin Bailie of Morgan Hill (1st place); Miguel Cardenas-Regalado (2nd place); Edward Kobraei of Morgan Hill (3rd place).

• 5K Women’s Stroller: Stacy Myers of Gilroy (1st place); Jeni Anderson of Morgan Hill (2nd place); Dominique Kobraei of Morgan Hill (3rd place).

• 2K Kids’ Run (Boys): Urban Harney (1st place); Dominic Corvi (2nd place); Tristan Voss (3rd place).

• 2K Kids’ Run (Girls): Aubree Ellington (1st place); Stella Corvi (2nd place); Zaia Chudasama (3rd place).

Elizabeth Mandel is the publicity chair for the AAUW Wildflower Run.

A youngster runs in the rain for the 2026 Wildflower Run 2K kids’ run on April 12. Photo: Doug Rogers