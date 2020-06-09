A motorist died in Morgan Hill Monday night after colliding into a tree on Monterey Road, according to police.

About 11pm June 8, Morgan Hill Police responded to reports of a traffic collision on Monterey Road, south of Watsonville Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a solo-vehicle traffic collision with the driver trapped inside, according to authorities.

Police and fire personnel tried to rescue the driver from the wreckage. The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene, police said.

As a result of the crash, a small grass fire began to spread on the east side of the roadway, police said. The Morgan Hill Fire Department contained the fire as it neared several buildings. No structures were burned or damaged by the fire.

MHPD traffic investigators responded and determined the involved vehicle was driving north on Monterey Road at a high rate of speed, police said. As the vehicle approached the intersection of Watsonville Road, it traveled off the roadway and collided head-on with a large tree.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene, and are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and will release the motorist’s identity after the family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this fatal collision can call the MHPD traffic team at (408) 776-0460.