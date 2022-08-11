good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 12, 2022
Firefighers are pictured at the scene of an Aug. 11 rescue at Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive. Photo courtesy of CAL FIRE SCU Twitter account
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Firefighters rescue person stuck in manhole in Morgan Hill

Rescue occurred Aug. 11 in Jackson Oaks neighborhood

By: Staff Report
A construction worker fell about 20 feet down a manhole in a Morgan Hill roadway Aug. 11, prompting a “confined space rescue” from nearby firefighters and emergency personnel, according to authorities. 

CalFire and other agencies responded to the scene about 2:30pm near Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive in east Morgan Hill, said CalFire Capt. Josh Shifrin. A construction worker who was working in the roadway had fallen into an open manhole. 

“It sounded like, while he was working, he lost his footing and fell into the manhole,” Shifrin said. “He was about 20 feet down, wedged in the manhole pipe.”

Multiple CalFire units, as well as a hazmat team, arrived at the scene. Shifrin said it was important to ensure the trapped construction worker had clean air to breathe while firefighters worked on their plan to pull him out of the space. Photos posted to the CalFire Santa Clara Unit’s Twitter feed showed large air hoses leading from the road surface down into the manhole, while firefighters set up rescue equipment. 

Just over two hours after the initial call, crews safely removed the man from the confined space, Shifrin said. 

The construction worker was treated at the scene, then transported to a nearby hospital for unspecified injuries, according to authorities. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

