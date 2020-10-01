good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 1, 2020
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsPolitics

Election 2020: Meet the candidates

Voting starts this month. Register by Oct. 19. Early voting starts Oct. 5

By: Michael Moore
In the coming weeks, the Morgan Hill Times will profile candidates for local offices, including City Council Districts A and C, and Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee Area 5.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 3, and voters must make sure they are registered by Oct. 19. Early voting begins at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office on Oct. 5. Anyone who wants to request an absentee ballot must do so by Oct. 27, though election officials warn voters to turn in their ballots as early as possible.

Vote centers will be open for four days, starting Oct. 31, leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3.

In the local city council and school trustee races, only voters who live within the districts up for election can cast a ballot. City Council District A includes southwest Morgan Hill. District C encompasses the northwestern quadrant of the city. To find out which district you live in, visit the city’s website at morganhill.ca.gov.

MHUSD Trustee Area 5 is the northwest portion of the school district boundaries. To find out what Trustee Area you live in, visit mhusd.org.

There are also a number of measures and propositions on the Nov. 3 ballot. These include the Valley Water Measure S parcel tax for Safe, Clean Water and Natural Flood Protection Program; and the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority Measure T parcel tax.

Click the following links to see this week’s first series of candidate profiles, for City Council District A: Gino Borgioli, Larry Carr and Julie Raia.

ON THE NOV. 3 BALLOT

City Council District A: Gino Borgioli, Larry Carr (incumbent) and Julie Raia

City Council District C: Juan Miguel Munoz Morris and Rene Spring (incumbent)

Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee Area 5: Pam G. Torrisi and Ivan Rosales Montes

Michael Moore

