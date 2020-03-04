good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 5, 2020
Election 2020: Lofgren takes commanding lead in Congress District 19 race

By: Erik Chalhoub
Democrat Zoe Lofgren appears well on her way to a 14th consecutive term in Congress based on early results in the March 3 election, but the race won’t be decided until November.

In early unofficial results released 10am March 4, the San Jose congresswoman garnered 59 percent of the vote in the five-person race for California’s District 19 seat on the House of Representatives.

A little more than 50 percent of the votes had been counted as of 10am March 4.

Republican Justin Aguilera is a distant second with nearly 14 percent of the vote, early results showed.

The top two vote-getters will face off in the November election.

The 19th District covers most of Santa Clara County, including all of Morgan Hill and parts of Gilroy.

Erik Chalhoub

