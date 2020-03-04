Democrat Zoe Lofgren appears well on her way to a 14th consecutive term in Congress based on early results in the March 3 election, but the race won’t be decided until November.

In early unofficial results released 10am March 4, the San Jose congresswoman garnered 59 percent of the vote in the five-person race for California’s District 19 seat on the House of Representatives.

A little more than 50 percent of the votes had been counted as of 10am March 4.

Republican Justin Aguilera is a distant second with nearly 14 percent of the vote, early results showed.

The top two vote-getters will face off in the November election.

The 19th District covers most of Santa Clara County, including all of Morgan Hill and parts of Gilroy.

