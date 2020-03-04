good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 5, 2020
Robert Rivas
Election 2020: Rivas opens with lead in Assembly race

By: Erik Chalhoub
Robert Rivas opened with a large lead over his opponent Gregory Swett for the State Assembly 30th District seat in a preview of the November election.

In early unofficial results released at 9:07am March 4, Rivas garnered 65.6 percent of the vote across the district in the two-person primary race on the March 3 ballot. In Santa Clara County, where 51 percent of the votes had been counted as of 10am March 4, the Hollister Democrat received 61.5 percent of the vote, early results show.

“There are still thousands of ballots to be counted, but we have won a resounding victory,” Rivas wrote on his Facebook page. “I am thankful to all of you for your support. On to November!”

Per California’s top-two system, Rivas and Swett will again face off in November.

Rivas, who was first elected to the seat in 2018, is a former San Benito County Supervisor. He is also a former instructor at Gavilan College and a former student services staff member at San Benito High School.

Swett, a Republican who is president of the one-school Willow Grove School District Board of Trustees, lives in Paicines. He is a walnut grower.

The 30th District includes portions of Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, including Gilroy and Morgan Hill, and San Benito and Monterey counties.

Erik Chalhoub

