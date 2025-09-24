The suspension and then the reinstatement of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has dominated national conversations this past week. For some, it is just another celebrity controversy; for others, it raises questions about accountability in media and entertainment. For us here in the community, it offers a reminder about the value of local news.

Kimmel’s suspension sparked endless debates on cable networks, social media feeds and various websites. But while pundits argue over the fate of one television personality, communities like ours still face stories that matter far more directly: city council meetings, school board decisions, public safety issues, local arts, high school sports and the small victories of our neighbors.

In his Sept. 15 monologue, Kimmel discussed the reaction to right wing activist Charlie Kirk’s murder, suggesting that the “MAGA gang” was trying to characterize the accused killer as someone other than one of their own to score political points.

On Sept. 17, FCC Chair Brendan Carr called Kimmel’s remarks “truly sick” during a podcast appearance and implied that ABC could face regulatory consequences. Later that same day, major media company Nexstar, which owns many ABC-affiliated stations, announced it would stop airing Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Other broadcasters, including Sinclair, soon followed suit.

The move was widely criticized by many, including Hollywood figures, politicians from both sides of the aisle and Kimmel’s late-night peers, as an instance of government censorship and an attack on free speech. Conversely, President Trump and his supporters have praised the decision.

On Monday, Sept. 22, ABC reversed its stance and reinstated the show, though Sinclair and Nexstar are holding firm.

In a strange way, moments like this highlight the contrast between national spectacle and local substance. The attention poured into Kimmel’s troubles shows how much oxygen celebrity culture consumes. Yet it also reminds us why community newspapers exist—to focus on the lives and issues that never make it to late-night monologues but profoundly shape our daily lives.

There may even be a silver lining. When controversies leave audiences tired of scandal and spin, they sometimes turn back to the news they can trust most: the paper that covers their neighborhood fairly and consistently. Our job is not to chase the sensational, but to report the stories that bind us together and hold local institutions accountable.

Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension will come and go, like so many national headlines before it. What remains constant is the need for community news—grounded, relevant, and responsive to you.