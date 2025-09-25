Gavilan football and men’s and women’s soccer are having great seasons.

The Rams’ men’s soccer team is 3-4-2. Wins have come against Redwoods 2-1, Contra Costa 3-0 and Monterey Peninsula 10-1, with a 1-1 tie against Lemoore and a 1-1 tie against Siskiyous.

Edisson Torres and Ryan Koontz, both Christopher High alumni, scored against Redwoods. Juan Carlos Rocha scored twice against Contra Costa, with Angel Galicia, a Gilroy High graduate, adding one.

Gavilan’s women’s soccer team is 1-2, picking up its first win since the program was reinstated in the fall of 2023 after an 18-year absence. After the 1-0 triumph over Redwoods, the Rams lost just 3-2 to Contra Costa, with goals from Brooke Baza and Amely Carillo. Both Baza and Carillo are Gilroy High grads

The football team is 1-3, following up defeats to Siskiyous and Feather River with a 40-13 smashing of Contra Costa. Last weekend, the Rams fell to San Joaquin Delta.

In the Siskiyous loss, quarterback Ethan Chrisman was 11-for-22 passing for 97 yards. Houstyn Lee-Perry carried the ball 13 times for 78 yards and caught five passes for 56 yards. Ayijan Johnson rushed four times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Lee-Perry carried 14 times for 62 yards and a touchdown at Feather River.

In the victory over the Contra Costa College Comets, Chrisman completed 8-of-17 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Lee-Perry rushed 15 times for 80 yards and Johnson carried 12 times for 68 yards and a score.

The wide receiver corps shined. Mohamed Diallo caught four passes for 79 yards and Pablo Escamillo pulled in three for 29 yards and a touchdown. Luis Sanchez kicked a 36-yard field goal and Dei’Maujae Moore had two interceptions and broke up two passes.

Moore was named CCCFCA State Defensive Player of the week for his efforts.

Also starring on defense were Devin Rios, with 11 tackles, and Juan Carlos Puga with eight tackles.