July 30, 2021
The Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center is located at 17000 Monterey Road. 
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Downtown Amphitheater hosts free outdoor movies

Enjoy free outdoor movies at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater every Wednesday through Sept. 1

By: Staff Report
Enjoy free outdoor movies at the Morgan Hill Downtown Amphitheater every Wednesday through Sept. 1.

The next movie is Beetlejuice on Aug. 4. The show starts at sundown. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and support local businesses by ordering food or snacks to go.

Movies scheduled for later this summer are Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse on Aug. 11, Clueless on Aug. 18, Onward on Aug. 25 and The Breakfast Club on Sept. 1.

The Downtown Amphitheater is located at the Community and Cultural Center at 17000 Monterey Road.

Staff Report

