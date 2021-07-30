County Animal Services awarded grant

Santa Clara County Animal Services was among 27 organizations statewide that received a grant from the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative (CAWFC). The collaborative recently awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to organizations throughout the state to make the largest possible impact for homeless pets across the state.

The $6,800 awarded to Santa Clara County will go toward identification supplies.

“Last year was an untraditional year in our state’s animal shelters,” said Kaylee Hawkins, pacific region director for Best Friends Animal Society, which is among the funders of the CAWFC. “By taking our Covid-19 operating learnings and applying them to our ‘new normal,’ we’re seeing services improving for both the people and pets in our communities across California. CAWFC is honored to provide funding to help make those operational pivots a new reality.”