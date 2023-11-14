good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 14, 2023
Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department
CommunityFeaturedNewsBusinessLocal NewsNonprofits

Deputies and Dogs 5K fundraiser set for Nov. 18 at Harvey Bear Ranch

By: Staff Report
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will host the Deputies and Dogs 5K run—a fundraiser for local animal services—on Nov. 18 at the Harvey Bear Ranch Martin Murphy Trail. The event takes place from 8:30am-12pm. 

The Deputies and Dogs 5K is a community-driven initiative that aims to raise funds for the San Martin Animal Services Center, says a press release from the sheriff’s office. Participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join in the festivities and make an impact in their community.

“Whether you’re an avid runner, a casual walker, or simply a dog lover, this event offers something for everyone,” says the release.

Throughout the race, participants will have the chance to meet and greet friendly dogs from the San Martin Animal Shelter. The terrain for the 5k is almost entirely paved.

Registration for the Deputies and Dogs 5K is now open, and participants can secure their spot by visiting the Deputies and Dogs 5k event page on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/4ukm3jzp. Early registration is encouraged in order to guarantee a spot.

On the day of the Nov. 18 event, registration begins at 8:30a; with the Half Doggy Dash for children ages 12 and younger starting at 9am; and the Deputies and Dogs 5K run starting at 9:30am. 

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

