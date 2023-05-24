good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 24, 2023
Article Search
Sobrato High senior Sara Tran has signed a letter of intent to run for the Sacred Heart University track and field team, a Division I program out of Fairfield, Connecticut. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsSobrato High School

Sara Tran to run for D-I program Sacred Heart University

By: Emanuel Lee
18
0

Usually when a high school athlete like Sara Tran has her senior season cut short due to injury, it makes for a rather depressing time. 

After all, most seniors aren’t good enough to compete in college athletics, so playing sports in high school is the end of the line for many of them. However, in mid-April, around the same time Tran realized she would’t be able to return to competition this season, she signed a letter of intent to compete in track and field in college. 

At a NCAA Division I program, no less. The Sobrato High senior will be attending Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. Tran was honored at a ceremonial signing event at Sobrato on May 17. She got emotional as Sobrato coach Andrea Tuua spoke on her behalf. 

Tuua highlighted Tran’s humble demeanor, work ethic and being a great teammate. Even though Tran was injured for most of the season, she accompanied the team and cheered them on at invitationals and went as far to help the squad when it hosted home meets with setting up and taking away the hurdles. 

“Coach Tuua’s talk was very heartfelt,” said Tran, who was surrounded at the ceremonial signing event by family and friends. “I don’t get that emotional that easily, but I really felt the love coming out of her speech and knowing how it came from the right place out of her heart. It was also a little sad knowing I won’t see the whole team again [in the same setting].”

Tran was only able to compete in a handful of meets this year before being sidelined by a high left ankle sprain. A gymnast growing up, Tran only started competing in track and field last year. She made the most of her time, immediately putting up impressive marks. 

In her 2022 junior season, Tran finished third in both the 100 and 200-meter dash in the Blossom Valley Athletic League Championship Finals. She recorded a season-best 12.82 seconds in the Central Coast Section Semifinals and a 26.39 in the 200, the latter a personal-record (PR). 

Going into her senior season, Tran was excited, confident that a strong off-season of training and a year of experience under her belt would result in faster times. And in one of the early premier meets of the season, the K-Bell Track and Field Classic, she hit a PR of 12.78 in the 100, which stood as a top-10 CCS time through March. 

However, Tran suffered the foot injury leading up to the K-Bell and took the next week off before running in a league duel meet with Oak Grove. Still in pain, Tran took another two weeks off after that, hoping her foot would heal. 

But the injury was more serious than she anticipated, and in early April a boot was placed on her left foot, effectively shutting her down for the rest of the season. Tran’s story didn’t end there, though, as she signed her letter of intent in mid-April, realizing a goal that only started a year ago. 

“After last year I wanted to do college track,” she said. “Based on my times and how much I could still improve, I knew I could compete in college, whether it was Division I, Division II, or Division III. … I’m happy when I finally made my decision to go there, because I was kind of on edge and really didn’t know if I wanted to do track, especially how senior season ended. So, I made my decision and really found a place I like for athletics and a place where I can fulfill my academic goals.”

Tran took a visit to the Sacred Heart campus last September and said she loved the small community environment and the beautiful scenery. 

“It had everything I wanted,” she said. 

Tran said in her conversations with the Sacred Heart coaches, they liked how “driven I was and saw a lot of potential in me.”

Sara Tran is surrounded by family during her ceremonial signing at Sobrato High on May 17. Photo by Jonathan Natividad.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected]

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Agriculture

Cruising for a cause

Staff Report -
The inaugural Sobrato FFA Car Show was a resounding...
Business

Local Scene: Pridefest is June 1

Staff Report -
Wang graduates from Harvey Mudd Celine M. Wang, of Morgan...
Community

Aaron Tran named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Staff Report -
Aaron Tran, an Ann Sobrato High School senior who...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,243FollowersFollow
2,843FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Cruising for a cause

Local Scene: Pridefest is June 1