good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
87.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 15, 2020
Article Search
Crime news
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Gilroy man accused of murder found dead in hotel

Gitmed was suspect in Milpitas homicide

By: Staff Report
122
0

A Gilroy man suspected of a homicide in Milpitas last weekend was found dead in a hotel room Wednesday night, according to police.

Following a five-day search for suspect Kevin James Gitmed, 35, Milpitas Police officers located him at a hotel in Merced County, reads an Oct. 15 press release from Milpitas Police Department. With the help of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service, officers served a search warrant at the hotel the evening of Oct. 14.

Kevin James Gitmed

Police announced their presence and ordered Gitmed to exit the hotel and surrender, authorities said. Officers heard no response after attempting to contact him numerous times, and forcibly entered the hotel room.

Upon entering the room, officers found Gitmed dead, police said. His death is currently being investigated by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Police had been looking for Gitmed since Causandra Inocencio, 40, of San Jose, was found with a gunshot wound in Milpitas the night of Oct. 10. About 10:16pm that night, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 30 block of Rancho Drive in Milpitas. When officers arrived, they found Inocencio suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics provided aid to Inocencio at the scene. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died as a result of the gunshot wound, police said.

Milpitas Police identified Gitmed as a suspect in the homicide, and began searching for him. Gitmed and Inocencio knew each other prior to the shooting, police said.

The Oct. 15 press release notes that Gilroy Police—along with Merced County and U.S. Marshals authorities—assisted in the investigation and effort to locate Gitmed.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Additionally, the information can be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department Website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Meet the candidates: MHUSD Board of Trustees

Michael Moore |
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3, and voters must make sure they are registered by Oct. 19. Early voting begins at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office on Oct. 5. Anyone who wants to request an absentee ballot must do so by Oct. 27, though election officials warn voters to turn in their ballots as early as possible.
Read more
Local News

Pamela Torrisi: MHUSD Trustee Area 5 Candidate

Michael Moore |
Morgan Hill Unified School District Trustee Area 5 has had a tumultuous history since the board of education was forced to create districts several years ago. That’s why candidate Pamela Torrisi thinks it is important to note that she will complete at least a full four-year term if she is elected Nov. 3.
Read more
Local News

Ivan Rosales Montes: MHUSD Trustee Area 5 Candidate

Michael Moore |
Ivan Rosales Montes’ desire to pursue and advance his career in education has been shaped by his lifetime as a student, going back to his early childhood. Now he wants to apply those experiences and qualifications to leading the Morgan Hill Unified School District if he wins the Nov. 3 election for Area 5 Trustee.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Meet the candidates: MHUSD Board of Trustees

Pamela Torrisi: MHUSD Trustee Area 5 Candidate