The Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation Commission will recognize two volunteer groups March 16 who have spent the last several months helping to keep the city clean.

The Morgan Hill Clean Up Project, led by Jeffrey Prickett, and the Orchard Valley Toros youth soccer organization have dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours to picking up litter around parks, trails and other public spaces in Morgan Hill, says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill.

Prickett is a Morgan Hill resident who was inspired to act as he spent more time outdoors in the community while working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said his group’s goal is to “end littering” in Morgan Hill by the end of 2021.

“In August last year, I bought a grabber, gloves and garbage bags at a local hardware store, and got started—one or two bags a week, putting in my own garbage receptacle,” Prickett said. “Since then, this has grown from my weekly solo efforts in my neighborhood, to participating in Coastal California Cleanup, to adopting a portion of Little Llagas Creek with Valley Water, and to organizing (up to three) group volunteer cleanups each month targeting different parts of the city. By cleaning up different parts of the city, and working with the city and other groups, we hope to reduce littering and dumping in the short and long term, and to increase awareness of, and participation in our efforts.”

The Orchard Valley Toros youth soccer organization is committed to providing South County area children with a fun and rewarding soccer experience and to teach them to love the game of soccer. The organization also works to build youth confidence and respect for their peers, the city’s press release added.

“The OV Toros youth soccer organization is supported significantly by families within the Morgan Hill community and surrounding areas,” said OV Toros president, Chris Winchester. “We felt that the best way to show our appreciation for the support we receive was to gather together and aid in keeping Morgan Hill beautiful. We’re looking forward to continuing to partner on future community events.”

Morgan Hill Public Works Director Chris Ghione added, “Parks are the heart of our community and places all of our residents should be able to be proud of. The dedication of these two groups has helped to ensure that our public parks are clean and safe for community members of all ages. We can’t thank them enough for their efforts in making Morgan Hill a wonderful place to live and spend time outside.”

Anyone interested in participating in a planned community cleanup or getting involved with the City of Morgan Hill’s Adopt-A-Park program can visit www.helpmorganhillparks.com.

For more information about the Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation Commission, visit www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/568/Parks-Recreation-Commission.