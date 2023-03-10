good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Morgan Hill
March 11, 2023
sleek kitty earrings sharon winchester
The Sleek Kitty’s Synergy Earrings, created by Morgan Hill resident Sharon Winchester, will be handed out to celebrities during an Academy Awards party March 10-11. Photo courtesy of Sharon Winchester
NewsBusinessFeatured

Celebrities rave about Morgan Hill jeweler’s work

Sharon Winchester’s earrings to be handed out at Academy Awards party

By: Erik Chalhoub
Astute viewers of some of today’s most popular television shows have probably admired the stylistic jewelry worn by the stars.

But they may not have known that many of those necklaces, earrings and other jewelry were designed by Morgan Hill resident Sharon Winchester.

Winchester, the owner of The Sleek Kitty, handcrafts custom jewelry that has been seen recently on shows such as “This is Us,” “Home Economics,” “Law and Order: SVU” and many others.

Winchester is no stranger to celebrities reaching out to her directly asking for custom orders, including Bridget Regan of “Jane the Virgin” and other shows, who even gave her home address for Winchester to ship to.

Winchester’s work will soon be getting further recognition in the spotlight. Earrings by The Sleek Kitty will be part of a swag bag for celebrities during a pre-Academy Awards party in West Hollywood on March 10-11.

“I feel pretty blessed to be chosen this year,” she said.

Winchester is a part of the invitation-only The Artisan Group, which markets its members’ handcrafted works to production companies and celebrities. 

According to The Artisan Group, it has placed more than 1,000 products created by its members on more than 70 television shows since it was founded more than a decade ago by Valerie Guerrero.

The Artisan Group will also have a display at the upcoming party, featuring a series of necklaces crafted by Winchester.

All attending celebrities of the party, hosted by GBK Brand Bar, will receive a gift bag featuring The Sleek Kitty’s Synergy Earrings, Winchester’s take on the currently popular mismatched earring trend.

This isn’t the first time Winchester’s jewelry has been featured at the Academy Awards, having done so in 2020, as well as an appearance at the Golden Globes in 2018.

Winchester, who moved with her family from Michigan to Morgan Hill in 2012, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her business later this year. 

Born and raised in the suburbs of Detroit, Mich., while she had dabbled in jewelry since she was a child, it wasn’t until the last decade or so that Winchester decided to leave her insurance job and focus full time on jewelry.

When asked if the excitement of seeing her jewelry on screen was beginning to wane after more than 20 appearances, Winchester was quick to answer.

“It’s amazing every time,” she said. “It does not get old. It is pretty surreal.”

A recent spotting of her work on “The Young and The Restless” hit a personal note for Winchester.

“When my mom was alive, that was her favorite soap opera in the whole world,” she said. “I wish my mom were still alive to see that. She would’ve been super jazzed.”

To view and order Winchester’s work, visit thesleekkitty.com.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

