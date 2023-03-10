Flooding shuts down southbound Highway 101, other South County roads

Southbound Highway 101 at Monterey Street in Gilroy is shut down Friday after floodwaters from Uvas Creek spilled over the roadway.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to 10th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. There is no timeline for reopening.

The atmospheric river that began pounding the region Thursday night has caused flooding and road closures throughout Gilroy.

The following roads are closed, according to the Gilroy Police Department:

• Miller Avenue between Uvas Park Drive and West Luchessa Avenue (Silva’s Crossing)

• Santa Teresa Boulevard between Third Street and Club Drive

• Day Road East between Monterey Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard

• Northbound Santa Teresa Boulevard at Day Road

• East Luchessa Avenue between Monterey Road and Automall Parkway

• Mesa Road between Highway 101 and Santa Teresa Boulevard

• Castro Valley Road between Highway 101 and Santa Teresa Boulevard

• Hecker Pass from Watsonville Road to Carlton Road on the Santa Cruz County side.