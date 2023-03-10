good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 9, 2023
FeaturedNewsLocal News

Morgan Hill prepares for flooding, heavy winds

Map includes flooding ‘hotspots’ in city limits

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Police and Fire departments are contacting homeless residents and checking on local senior communities in preparation for flooding, power outages and other possible impacts from the rainy weather expected over the next several days, according to city staff. 

The city’s public works department has begun placing traffic barricades near “all major flood locations” throughout Morgan Hill, and will staff an overnight response crew from Thursday into Friday, says an email newsletter sent by the City of Morgan Hill March 9. 

“Significant wet weather” is expected in Morgan Hill and surrounding areas through March 12, says the city’s email. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory and a flood warning for the entire Bay Area through Sunday morning. 

In Morgan Hill, city staff think the biggest risk of local flooding will begin early in the morning March 10, following nearly constant overnight rainfall from the atmospheric river storm that is drenching the region. 

The city’s email includes a link to a map of “potential flooding hotspots” in Morgan Hill: https://tinyurl.com/2p9aztz8

A detailed version of this map of “Potential Flooding Hotspots” in Morgan Hill can be found at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/9f9d364285cf4536b9da331092fdbf99/?draft=true

Due to the latest weather forecast, Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week declared a state of emergency for 21 counties. 

According to Valley Water’s rain gauges, different locations in Morgan Hill and South County have seen between one tenth of an inch and three tenths of an inch of rain in the last 24 hours, as of 5:20pm March 9. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

High School Sports

Live Oak High baseball team aims for three-peat

Emanuel Lee -
Coming off back-to-back league championships—including its first A-league title...
Community

Religion: Nurturing Our Inner Life

submitted -
When March 1 arrives, I always think of spring....
Business

Construction begins at Charter School of Morgan Hill

Michael Moore -
The ceremonial start of a construction project that will...

