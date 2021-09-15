good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
September 15, 2021
Alison Gilkey, James Bailey, Carolyn Wallace and Chen Lin enjoy samples of Little Beast Brewing at Colibri Art and Framing during the Sept. 11 Morgan Hill Downtown Association Brew Crawl. Photos: Robert Eliason
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Brew Crawl returns to downtown Morgan Hill

Organizers raise funds for Tunnel to Towers Foundation

By: Michael Moore
The Morgan Hill Downtown Association’s annual Brew Crawl returned for the ninth year this year, after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 800 people attended the Sept. 11 event in downtown Morgan Hill.

With the event scheduled on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S., Brew Crawl organizers thought it fitting to pay tribute to those who lost their lives that day. They did so by contributing a portion of local ticket sales and other donations to the nonprofit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which runs numerous programs that support the nation’s first responders and service members.

The MHDA has yet to reach its goal of $5,000 in donations to Tunnel to Towers, and continues to encourage Morgan Hill residents to donate. To make a donation through the MHDA’s fundraising campaign, visit tinyurl.com/2crshey6.

“We are honoring the heroes of 9/11 with this partnership,” said Kerry Wallace, MHDA board member and office manager.

Wallace described the 9th annual Brew Crawl as “very successful.” A total of 19 craft brewers set up tasting booths at an equal number of restaurants, merchants and retail stores in downtown Morgan Hill—allowing ticket holders to sample a variety of beers while strolling among the small businesses.

“The objective is to get people to come out to the downtown, see the downtown, and go to businesses they would otherwise not visit unless there was a Brew Crawl,” Wallace said. “It gives a lot of exposure to the small businesses downtown.”

The event also featured live music at different public locations throughout the downtown neighborhood.

The Brew Crawl and other events organized by the MHDA help to pay for Christmas lights on downtown trees and other holiday decorations, as well as additional annual events like the Downtown Car Cruise and Safe Trick or Treat.

Terry Polzin of Brewery 25 holds up a sample in between pours at Rosy’s at the Beach restaurant, during the Sept. 11 Morgan Hill Downtown Association Brew Crawl. Photos: Robert Eliason
Michael Moore

