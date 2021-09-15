good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
62 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 15, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

Local activist starts university’s first NAACP chapter

Ellie Mae Fisher attended Live Oak High School

By: Audrey Ryan
93
0

When Morgan Hill local Ellie Mae Fisher started at Texas Tech University in fall of 2018, she was shocked that there was not a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter there already. 

“Why did I come here if they don’t even have something as simple as the NAACP?” Fisher asked herself. 

The NAACP recommends having an organizing group of seven to ten people to start a chapter but Fisher did it all on her own. In order to activate a charter, the group must have 25 paying members. However, finding members for the Lubbock, Texas-based university’s first NAACP chapter during the pandemic posed a challenge for Fisher. 

“I don’t have something I can show these people. I don’t have a previous chapter example where I can say ‘look at these experiences. Look at what this chapter can do for you,’” Fisher stated.  

Fisher’s passion for racial justice started when she was attending Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill. Fisher and her twin sister, Cara, were adopted into a white family at a young age. Growing up in a predominantly white area and attending schools where she and her sister were two of the few black students is what pushed Fisher into racial justice. 

“We were so minor in our towns that we couldn’t even be considered a minority,” Fisher said.

Fisher said that her high school experience would not have been the same if she had not had the support of her sister and mother. Her mother, Vicki Flagg, was the first member of the Texas Tech NAACP chapter and has supported her daughter since the beginning. 

“Ellie has been a leader since she could talk! Ellie isn’t a conventional kid; she has her own style, and own objectives. If she wants something, she never gives up,” Flagg said.

Ellie Mae Fisher grew up in Morgan Hill and now attends Texas Tech University, where she recently started the college’s first NAACP chapter. 

The Texas Tech NAACP chapter was officially recognized by the NAACP on July 18 and was recognized by the school on Aug. 7. Now that the chapter has expanded to 103 members, Fisher hopes to start getting involved in both the Lubbock and campus community.

“We are the NAACP and every single person who has ever been a part of this should wear that with pride,” Fisher said. “We can do a lot of beneficial things on this campus that haven’t been done before.”

Texas Tech is the last school in the Big 12 Conference to install a chapter of the NAACP, Fisher added. 

The NAACP was founded in 1909 by a group of civil rights activists that included W.E.B. DuBois, Mary White Ovington, Moorfield Storey and Ida B. Wells. The nationwide nonprofit is “the home of grassroots activism for civil rights and social justice,” and today has more than 2,200 chapters and 2 million members, according to the website naacp.org. 

Audrey Ryan

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Brew Crawl returns to downtown Morgan Hill

Audrey Ryan -
The Morgan Hill Downtown Association’s annual Brew Crawl returned...
High School Sports

Sobrato football team breaks through in a big way

Audrey Ryan -
Nate Ortiz couldn’t believe what he was seeing. His...
Local News

Photos: San Martin Food Truck Fly In

Audrey Ryan -
The San Martin Airport presented The Food Truck Fly-In,...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Brew Crawl returns to downtown Morgan Hill

Sobrato football team breaks through in a big way