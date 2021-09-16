good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 16, 2021
Article Search
Local artist Jennifer Blalack created this image for the logo for the inaugural Morgan Hill Open Studios event, scheduled for Nov. 6-7.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Artists show strong interest in Morgan Hill Open Studios tour

Meet participating artists: Jennifer Blalack and Rob Guynn

By: Staff Report
27
0

The registration deadline for artists to participate in Morgan Hill Open Studios this fall is fast approaching, and organizers say they have already seen strong interest in the event.

Morgan Hill Open Studios is scheduled for 10am to 4pm Nov. 6-7. Each participating artist will be displayed on a Google map created for the event, allowing attendees to easily find the local creators. 

An online preview event is scheduled for 7pm Oct. 28. Artists will be asked to attend so they can talk about their art and introduce themselves in order to allow attendees and art lovers to plan their itinerary on Nov. 6-7.

The Morgan Hill Open Studios tour will allow art enthusiasts to visit artists at their own homes or studios, or at select centralized public venues, according to organizers. Artists will have their creations on display for viewing or sale, and some will perform demonstrations of their works. Artists from Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Martin are invited, and the tour is free for spectators and shoppers.

Suman Ganapathy, one of the organizers of Morgan Hill Open Studios, said they have received more interest than expected from artists wanting to showcase in public locations—such as the Community & Cultural Center, downtown popup park and local wineries—due to Covid-19 concerns.

“We think that this will help both the artists and visitors who will have to drive to fewer places since the event is for only six hours per day,” Ganapathy said in an email.

Morgan Hill Open Studios is organized by a committee of artists and volunteers, including members of the city’s Library, Culture and Arts Commission.

In the coming weeks, the Morgan Hill Times and Open Studios committee will feature a number of artists who have signed up for the Nov. 6-7 Open Studios tour. This week, we feature Morgan Hill artists Rob Guynn and Jennifer Blalack.

For information about Morgan Hill Open Studios, visit tinyurl.com/c2r42zet

Jennifer Blalack

The winner of the Open Studios logo contest, Blalack’s design features colors and shapes reminiscent of Morgan Hill’s poppy jasper mineral and El Toro mountain.

Blalack says that in her digital and non-digital art practice, her purpose is to bring beauty, pleasure and interest to the beholder. She works with mixed media and uses many layers in her work because “each layer is transformative and surprising.” Her work is characterized as intuitive because she “does not begin with an end in sight, but rather begins at the beginning and works to discover the end.”

Rob Guynn

A local artist and photographer who has sold more than 1,200 paintings, Rob Guynn has many collectors, including famed actor and director Clint Eastwood.

Guynn’s influences include Salvador Dali, Evind Earle and Kandinsky. His paintings range from photo realism to surrealism, and he works in a variety of media including acrylics, oils, watercolors and airbrushing.

This painting of Clint Eastwood was created by Morgan Hill artist Rob Guynn, who will be showcasing his work at the Nov. 6-7 Open Studios event.
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Sobrato girls water polo team looks solid again

Emanuel Lee -
For the second straight season, Sobrato High is the...
Local News

Two Sobrato seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Staff Report -
Morgan Hill high schoolers Jared R. Lebovitz and Neil...
Local News

School district opens four Wellness Centers for counseling support

Staff Report -
In an effort to respond to the increasing mental,...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Sobrato girls water polo team looks solid again

Two Sobrato seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists