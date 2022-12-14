good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 14, 2022
Article Search
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsFeatured

Blood drive scheduled for Dec. 19 at Grace Hill Church

By: Staff Report
15
0

Grace Hill Church, located at 16970 DeWitt Ave. in Morgan Hill, will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center from 11:30am to 4:30pm Dec. 19. The drive will take place in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

Walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting stanford.io/3VEpJP2 or by calling 888.723.7831.

“Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community. You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,“ said Monica Doleshel-Aquirre, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice. That’s why we are asking our community members to step up to come out to the Grace Hill Church blood drive. In just one hour, you could donate enough blood to help multiple patients at a time they need it most.”

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification. 

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood, says a press release from Stanford Blood Center. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients. 

Anyone who donates at the Dec. 19 drive will receive 1,000 bonus points to spend in the Donor Loyalty Store on a $10 gift card from Chipotle, Jamba Juice, Lowe’s or Peet’s Coffee, says the press release.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Public notice needs clarification

submitted -
Information in the “Morgan Hill Times” Legal Notice involving...
Business

City seeks to partner with Dub Baseball, USA BMX for new park

Michael Moore -
The City of Morgan Hill has begun working with...
High School Sports

Sobrato High boys basketball aims to continue run of success

Emanuel Lee -
At some point in the third quarter in Sobrato’s...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,220FollowersFollow
2,843FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Public notice needs clarification

City seeks to partner with Dub Baseball, USA BMX for new...