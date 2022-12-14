Blood drive scheduled for Dec. 19 at Grace Hill Church

Grace Hill Church, located at 16970 DeWitt Ave. in Morgan Hill, will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center from 11:30am to 4:30pm Dec. 19. The drive will take place in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

Walk-in availability may be limited, so donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting stanford.io/3VEpJP2 or by calling 888.723.7831.

“Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community. You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,“ said Monica Doleshel-Aquirre, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice. That’s why we are asking our community members to step up to come out to the Grace Hill Church blood drive. In just one hour, you could donate enough blood to help multiple patients at a time they need it most.”

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification.

Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood, says a press release from Stanford Blood Center. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

Anyone who donates at the Dec. 19 drive will receive 1,000 bonus points to spend in the Donor Loyalty Store on a $10 gift card from Chipotle, Jamba Juice, Lowe’s or Peet’s Coffee, says the press release.