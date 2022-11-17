good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
64.7 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 16, 2022
Article Search
Election 2016
NewsCrimeLocal NewsPoliticsFeatured

Jensen inches closer to front runner Jonsen in Sheriff’s race

By: Staff Report
11
0

Retired sheriff’s captain Kevin Jensen continued to inch closer to the top spot in the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s race Tuesday, but Palo Alto Police Chief Robert “Rob” Jonsen held on to a narrowing lead, with just 10% of votes remaining to be counted.

After eight days of counting, Jonsen led by 1.44 percentage points. That’s less than half the margin Jonsen held over Jensen on Election Day, when 49% of votes had been counted.  Jonsen led by 7,314 votes the evening of Nov. 8.

His 6,251-vote margin today with more than 48,000 outstanding ballots from across the county kept this race in a too-close-to-call status. Still, Jensen would need approximately 57% of the remaining ballots to edge past Jonsen.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters reported Jonsen with 220,916 votes (50.72%) and Jensen with 214,665 votes (49.28%).

The two law enforcement veterans topped two sheriff’s deputies in a reform-minded campaign that coincided with the civil misconduct trial of ex-Sheriff Laurie Smith, who chose not to seek re-election to a seventh term after votes of no confidence and a scathing grand jury report accusing her of misconduct.

Smith resigned Nov. 1 as the jury was deliberating an eventual guilty verdict in the non-criminal case.Smith’s surprise announcement two months before the end of her sixth term left unclear what sentence could result from the verdict. As if Nov. 15, Smith still has not been sentenced.

This year is Jensen’s second attempt at the sheriff’s post. He ran against his former boss, Smith, in 2014 and lost.

Acting Sheriff Ken Binder did not seek election.

This story was originally published by sanjoseinside.com.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Arenas wins Supervisor District 1 going away

Staff Report -
In Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1, San Jose...
Local News

Altman-Palm expands slim lead in MHUSD Trustee election

Staff Report -
Nancy Altman-Palm has widened her lead to nearly 80...
Business

Local Scene: Dean’s List; Red Cross blood supply

Staff Report -
Flu season may impact Red Cross blood supply The American...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,219FollowersFollow
2,864FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Arenas wins Supervisor District 1 going away

Altman-Palm expands slim lead in MHUSD Trustee election