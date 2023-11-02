good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
78 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 3, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsReligion

Religion: Coping with the world

By: submitted
28
0

Whenever I feel like life is difficult or my circumstances are less than desirable, I think of the story of the ancient Israelites, led by Moses out of Egypt into the wilderness as found in the Holy Bible. 

They wandered from land to land for 40 years and lived on manna from heaven. At one point, after the Israelites complained about their life in the wilderness and the “light” bread provided by God, God must have become frustrated with their complaints and sent, as it says, “fiery flying serpents.” When bitten by one of these serpents, the Israelites would die soon thereafter. They complained against Moses saying, “Have ye brought us up out of Egypt to die in the wilderness?” 

Moses prayed and received revelation from God containing the antidote to the bite of these poisonous serpents. “And the LORD said unto Moses, Make thee a fiery serpent, and set it upon a pole: and it shall come to pass, that every one that is bitten, when he looketh upon it, shall live.”

There is great symbolism in this story. Today our challenges may not include the bite of a poisonous serpent but we certainly have our share of problems that can be overwhelming. 

News headlines alone are enough to cause people around the world to wonder if there is somewhere we can look to solve our problems and save us from despair, hatred, war and what overall seems to be a depressed state of existence. Well, there is! 

I have found that my faith in Jesus Christ is like looking at the brazen serpent on Moses’s staff. The gospel of Jesus Christ brings hope and good news to this world that seems to be under a constant barrage of bad news. Christ has promised help and rest to our souls

if we will look to Him for peace and guidance.  

We may still be bitten by the trials of life and feel the effects of a world full of unrest but it is my experience that accepting Jesus Christ as my Savior and following the teachings of His gospel is really the only rest, guidance and hope that helps me cope with the world around me. He is a beacon of light in a foggy world and for all who will look unto Him for refuge will find peace in this life and salvation in the next. 

Loren B. Dickson is the Morgan Hill Stake President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. He can be reached at [email protected].

Loren B. Dickson
Loren B. Dickson

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

A rare breed in Morgan Hill

The Mains family, of Morgan Hill, was not searching...
Business

Local Scene: Veterans Day Run is Nov. 12

Veterans Day Run is Nov. 12 The Nov. 12 Veterans...
Business

Developers plan 1,901 homes in Morgan Hill under ‘builder’s remedy’

As Morgan Hill and Santa Clara County officials wait...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,630FansLike
1,294FollowersFollow
2,842FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

A rare breed in Morgan Hill

Local Scene: Veterans Day Run is Nov. 12