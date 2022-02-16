good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 16, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

13-year-old arrested in relation to shooting

No injuries reported in Feb. 11 incident in Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
Police arrested a 13-year-old boy who is accused of shooting a handgun during an altercation outside a Morgan Hill liquor and convenience store Feb. 11, authorities said. 

The suspect was arrested about 8pm Feb. 14, when San Jose Police conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Monterey Road and Rancho Drive in San Jose, Morgan Hill Police said in a press release. The 13-year-old youth—the primary suspect in the Feb. 11 shooting—fled from the vehicle when it stopped. 

Officers chased the juvenile and arrested him, police said. A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the teen’s waistband. 

The teen was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of a firearm and attempted homicide, authorities said. 

About 4:38pm Feb. 11, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to Sun Valley Market, 16725 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, to investigate a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and learned a verbal altercation had occurred among several male subjects, police said. 

At one point during the altercation, a male suspect—described as a Hispanic youth with curly hair—brandished a firearm and fired one time at the victims, police said. The bullet did not strike the victims. No injuries were reported in the incident.

After the shooting, the suspect ran north across Monterey Road into the Crossings apartment complex, at 16800 Monterey Road, authorities said. MHPD officers and Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies searched the area, but did not immediately find the suspect.

Authorities have not released the name of the 13-year-old suspect arrested Feb. 14 because he is a juvenile. 

Sun Valley Market is close to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place July 19, 2021, near the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue. Officers responded to that scene about 9pm on a report of a person down in the roadway. 

Officers determined in that incident that someone had shot and killed Humberto Cossio, 33, of Morgan Hill, police said. Cossio was shot as he was walking south along Monterey Road. 

Police have not identified or arrested a suspect in relation to the July 19 shooting. MHPD in recent months has asked for witnesses to come forward to provide more information about the homicide. 

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information about the Feb. 11 shooting can call MHPD Det. Adrian Sapien at 669.253.4995 or email [email protected]

Information can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88, or by calling 1.800.222.TIPS.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
