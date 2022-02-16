good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 16, 2022
Fouad “Fred” Elian, owner of Depot Street Pizza, stands in front of the restaurant’s pizza oven Feb. 11. Photo: Michael Moore
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Shop brings New York-style pizza to Morgan Hill

Depot Street Pizza officially opens at The Granary

By: Michael Moore
Fouad “Fred” Elian and his brother, Abe or “Bibo,” have talked about bringing their New York-style pizza to Morgan Hill in recent years. So when a restaurant vacancy opened up at The Granary development on Depot Street, the brothers jumped at the chance to move in.

Thus was born Depot Street Pizza, one of downtown Morgan Hill’s newest dining establishments. The new pizza shop started with a series of soft openings last week—when they ended up making about 100 pies a night—and celebrated its grand opening Feb. 12.

“We do a New York/Neapolitan hybrid pizza here,” Fred Elian said during a recent interview at the new restaurant, located at 17500 Depot Street. “The dough is made fresh every day, and the sauce is made fresh every day. It’s a really high-quality product that speaks for itself.”

Depot Street Pizza is in fact a “sister restaurant” to the Elian brothers’ first pizza shop—Bibo’s NY Pizza, located in San Jose. That restaurant started out of the back of their father’s liquor store, Fairmart Market, just over 10 years ago.

One of the walls inside Depot Street Pizza features a replica of the sign for Fred Elian’s father’s liquor store where he and his brother, Bibo, opened their first pizza shop in San Jose. Photo: Michael Moore

The Elian family is originally from New York. Fred grew up in San Jose, and had started working in the tech industry just before the recession of 2009. When the economic turmoil hit Silicon Valley, Fred was laid off from his first job with Sandisk and ultimately changed careers by opening Bibo’s with his brother.

“We’ve always loved the pizza in New York, and wanted to bring it to the area,” Fred Elian said.

Even though the local opening had some rough starts with the Covid omicron surge and staffing challenges, Elian had high praise for Morgan Hill and its warm welcome for Depot Street Pizza.

“This community has been wonderful,” Fred said. “Everyone has been so excited to see us here.”

For a menu and other information, visit Depot Street Pizza’s website at https://depot-street-pizza.square.site/. Elian said they hope to soon partner with DoorDash for deliveries and takeout.

Michael Moore

