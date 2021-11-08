Woman dies in San Martin traffic accident

A 25-year-old woman died in a traffic collision in San Martin early Sunday morning, and an allegedly drunk driver was arrested for causing the accident, authorities said.

About 2:51am Nov. 7, a 23-year-old Prunedale man, Joseph Fegghi, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet southbound on U.S. 101, south of San Martin Avenue. A San Jose woman was driving a 2004 Toyota ahead of the Chevrolet, traveling in the same direction on Highway 101, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

For an unknown reason, the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota, CHP said. The collision caused both vehicles to lose control and travel off the roadway, where they came to rest.

The driver of the Toyota suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said. Authorities have not released the 25-year-old woman’s name. Fegghi, the driver of the Chevrolet, was uninjured.

Fegghi was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to CHP.

Police think alcohol was a factor in the accident, though authorities have not specified which driver may have been impaired. The accident is still under investigation, according to the CHP.

Anybody with information about the Nov. 7 collision can call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy office at 408.848.2324.