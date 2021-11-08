Police: Morgan Hill man arrested for fireworks, narcotics

After responding to repeated calls over the last several months regarding loud explosions throughout Morgan Hill, police recently arrested a local man who had illegal fireworks and explosive devices at his home, according to authorities.

The suspect, Joseph Robert Adona, 25, was also in possession of narcotics when officers executed a search warrant at his home Nov. 2, says a press release from Morgan Hill Police.

About 11:50pm Oct. 28, MHPD received multiple reports of loud explosions in the area of downtown Morgan Hill. Officers responded to the area and found spent commercial grade fireworks in a parking lot behind the M&H Tavern, on the 17300 block of Monterey Road, authorities said.

Witnesses told the officers that two male subjects had set off the fireworks, and were last seen walking south on Monterey Road.

Investigating officers followed up on leads and identified Adona as the suspect, police said. Officers obtained a search warrant on Adona’s home on the 300 block of Calle Atavio. Police also obtained a warrant for Adona’s arrest.

Upon searching Adona’s home Nov. 2, officers found and seized explosive devices, dozens of illegal fireworks, weapons and narcotics for sale, authorities said.

Adona surrendered to Morgan Hill Police Nov. 3. He was arrested and booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of a warrant, possession of an illegal weapon, possession of an explosive, storage of illegal fireworks without a permit, possession of illegal fireworks without a permit, possession of explosives without a permit, reckless possession of an explosive in a private habitation, and possession of narcotics for sales.

“Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Morgan Hill. Morgan Hill Police Department has a zero tolerance approach for illegal fireworks and will aggressively pursue these violations,” says the press release from MHPD. “We encourage our community to report those individuals who choose to discharge illegal fireworks, putting our community at risk. Fireworks have a tremendous impact on all of us, especially our loved ones who are suffering from a variety of mental health situations. In the past, fireworks have resulted in fires, damaged homes, missing pets and unnecessary injuries. Our surrounding hills are dry, and every illegal firework poses a significant threat to the safety of our community.”

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has not yet received a police report on the case against Adona as of Nov. 8, and thus has not filed charges against him, according to DA’s office staff.

Anyone with information about this case or other suspects discharging illegal fireworks can call MHPD Sgt. Scott Purvis at 669.253.4912 or email [email protected]