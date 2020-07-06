Health officials throughout the nation have said testing is an essential factor in the battle against the novel coronavirus, and with case numbers rising in communities near and far getting a test is critical to understanding where the virus is and how officials can better contain it.

There are more than 50 free Covid-19 testing sites in Santa Clara County. Most Covid-19 tests last minutes and are easy to schedule either online or over the phone.

Here’s where you can get a free Covid-19 test in South Santa Clara County:

De Paul Health Center

Location: 18550 De Paul Drive # 109, Morgan Hill

Open: Seven days a week. Drive-thru testing available

Serves: Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.scvmc.org/patients-and-visitors/for-patients/Pages/covid-19-testing.aspx

Contact: (888) 334-1000

OptumServe Christopher High School Gymnasium

Location: 850 Day Road, Gilroy

Open: Monday through Friday, 7am to noon and 1pm to 7pm

Serves: General public, with appointment. To schedule an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Contact: (888) 634-1123

Saint Louise Regional Hospital

Location: 9400 No Name Uno, Gilroy

Serves: By appointment

Contact: To schedule an appointment, visit https://slrh.sccgov.org/patients-and-visitors/for-patients/Pages/covid-19-testing.aspx

Gilroy Neighborhood Health Clinic

Location: 7861 Murray Ave., Gilroy

Open: 10am to 6pm Mondays; 8:30am to 5pm Tuesday through Thursday; 8am to 4:30pm Fridays

Serves: Must be a School Health Clinics patient and must have one or more Covid-19 related symptoms, or made contact with someone who has Covid-19

Contact: (408) 842-1017

Gardner South County Health Center

Location: 7526 Monterey Road, Gilroy

Open: 8:30am to 12pm Thursday and Friday

Serves: By appointment only for Gardner Health Services patients.

Contact: (408) 457-7100

Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center

Location: 250 Hospital Parkway, San Jose

Serves: Kaiser members can schedule a phone or video visit with their provider for evaluation. Offers drive-through testing

Contact: (408) 972-3000