A fire on Fisher Avenue in southeast Morgan Hill burned about 20 acres of vegetation and debris Sunday afternoon, according to CalFire authorities.

Firefighters responded to the fire in a field on the 500 block of Fisher Avenue about 4pm July 5. No structures were lost to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities ruled out fireworks as a cause, according to CalFire.

At the same time that fire occurred, crews from throughout the region were rushing to the Crews Fire in Gilroy. That fire had burned more than 2,000 acres of vegetation and prompted evacuations by Monday morning.

The Park Fire—on the east side of Anderson Reservoir in Morgan Hill—burned 343 acres of vegetation by July 5. That fire started about 11pm July 4, and was 80 percent contained by Monday morning, CalFire officials said.

In the City of Gilroy, firefighters responded to nine fires on July 4, according to the Gilroy Fire Department. All of those fires were reportedly caused by the use of illegal fireworks.