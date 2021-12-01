good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 10, 2022
Local News

West Hills Community Church presents ‘Christmas on the Hill’ extravaganza

Displays feature lighting spectacular, hand-painted decor

By: Staff Report
West Hills Community Church will treat Morgan Hill and surrounding communities to an intricate and original extravaganza of outdoor lights, handcrafted displays and music this holiday season.

The display, titled “Christmas on the Hill,” will take place 12 evenings in December, from 6-9pm. Scheduled dates are Dec. 2-5, Dec. 9-12 and Dec. 16-19.

The free, walk-through outdoor spectacular features a vast array of lights, hand painted displays, Christmas trees, a tunnel of lights and free hot chocolate for everyone who attends (while supplies last), says a press release from West Hills Community Church. Once guests make it to the top of the hill, they will be invited to sit and relax to a musical light show featuring Christmas songs synchronized to the visual features arranged throughout the venue.

More than 100 people have helped create the displays, hang lights, decorate trees and prepare the music and light arrays for the special event.

“We are hopeful that the community feels welcome and able to take part in the joy and celebration of the Christmas season,” says Brad Mortensen, Pastor of West Hills Community Church.

West Hills Community Church is located at 16695 De Witt Ave. in Morgan Hill. The lighted journey will begin in the church’s mid-level parking lot and continue through the lighted tunnel, more displays and lights and scenic nighttime views of Morgan Hill.

Guests with mobility challenges may park at the top of the hill as space is available.

For more information, visit westhills.org/light-display.

Staff Report

