Local Scene: Blood donors needed

Local blood donors needed to battle shortage

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of Covid-19 and a summer spike in Delta variant cases challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall.

The Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region has experienced a 48% decrease in new blood donors this year, according to the organization.

The Red Cross will hold a blood drive at LDS Morgan Hill, 1790 East Dunne Ave., on Dec. 14 from 1-7pm.

To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.733.2767.

All those who donate through Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the new film “The Matrix Resurrections.” In addition, donors will also get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email.

Representatives re-elected to school district organization committee

The Santa Clara County Committee on School District Organization will seat three re-elected members on the Committee. An election to seat the candidates was held on Nov. 19.

There are 11 seats on the County Committee—two from each of the five county supervisorial districts, and one elected at-large. One candidate each from Supervisorial Districts 1, 3 and 5: Denise Ramón Herrera was re-elected to be the representative for the committee for District 1; James Van Pernis ran unopposed and is the committee member representing District 3; Ellen Wheeler was re-elected to be the representative for the committee for District 5.

The primary responsibility of the County Committee is the reorganization of school districts, through territory transfers and unification.

For information, visit bit.ly/3nJN4QU

Russian pianist performs in recorded Steinway Society program

Russian pianist Nikolay Khozyainov will perform an All-Chopin program in Steinway Society–The Bay Area’s “Home Concert Hall” series with a recorded performance available online from Dec. 10-13.

The New York Times wrote that the music world was taking notice of the “stunning virtuosity and prodigious technique” of Khozyainov, and audiences agree: they have acclaimed his performances at Carnegie Hall, Wigmore Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center and Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow.

Born in 1992 in Blagoveshchensk, a city in the Russian Far East, Khozyainov made his debut at the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory at the age of 7 and went on to study at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory. Khozyainov has won first prizes in many international competitions and was awarded Distinction in the 2010 Fryderyk Chopin Competition, where he was the youngest finalist.

Tickets are $25 for one viewer, or $35 for two or more attendees. Viewers may watch as often as they like during the four-day window.

For information, visit steinwaysociety.com or call 408.300.5635.

‘Christmas on the Hill’ starts Dec. 2

West Hills Community Church will treat Morgan Hill and surrounding communities to an intricate and original extravaganza of outdoor lights, handcrafted displays and music this holiday season.

The display, titled “Christmas on the Hill,” will take place 12 evenings in December, from 6-9pm. Scheduled dates are Dec. 2-5, Dec. 9-12 and Dec. 16-19.

The free, walk-through outdoor spectacular features a vast array of lights, hand painted displays, Christmas trees, a tunnel of lights and free hot chocolate for everyone who attends (while supplies last), says a press release from West Hills Community Church. Once guests make it to the top of the hill, they will be invited to sit and relax to a musical light show featuring Christmas songs synchronized to the visual features arranged throughout the venue.

More than 100 people have helped create the displays, hang lights, decorate trees and prepare the music and light arrays for the special event.

“We are hopeful that the community feels welcome and able to take part in the joy and celebration of the Christmas season,” says Brad Mortensen, Pastor of West Hills Community Church.

West Hills Community Church is located at 16695 De Witt Ave. in Morgan Hill. The lighted journey will begin in the church’s mid-level parking lot and continue through the lighted tunnel, more displays and lights and scenic nighttime views of Morgan Hill.

Guests with mobility challenges may park at the top of the hill as space is available.

For more information, visit westhills.org/light-display.

Ballet Academy presents ‘The Nutcracker’

Ballet Academy of Silicon Valley presents the winter holiday classic, The Nutcracker, Dec. 17 and 18 at the Morgan Hill Playhouse.

Tickets for the live production go on sale to the general public after the first week of December, after BASV families have had a chance to reserve their seats. For more information, balletsv.com.

“A wonderful ballet for the entire family, The Nutcracker is the perfect way to introduce young children to the power and beauty of classical dance,” says BASV’s website. “Tchaikovsky’s magical score, fantastic scenery and vibrantly theatrical staging combine to create one of the most visually stunning productions of The Nutcracker.”

The Morgan Hill Playhouse is located at 17090 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill.