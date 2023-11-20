West Hills Community Church presents Christmas lights extravaganza

West Hills Community Church invites the community to their third annual “Christmas on the Hill” lights extravaganza this holiday season. The free, walk-through outdoor event features a vast array of Christmas lights, hand-painted life-sized displays, themed decorated Christmas trees, light tunnels and free hot chocolate for every visitor, says the invitation from West Hills Community Church.

The display includes a synchronized musical light display at the top of the hill, where guests can sit and relax while they enjoy the show.

“We are excited to welcome the community to take part in the joy and celebration of the Christmas season,” said David Frederick, pastor of West Hills Community Church. “We were delighted to welcome hundreds at last year’s event and are hopeful that the additional lights added this year will add to the festivities.”

The event is open to the public at no cost, 5:30-8:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 9-24. Guests are also invited to join the church for Christmas Eve service at 4pm Dec. 24. West Hills Community Church is located at 16695 DeWitt Avenue in Morgan Hill.

The lighted journey will begin in the church’s mid-level parking lot, continuing through the lighted tunnel, and finishing with spectacular views of Morgan Hill. Accessible parking is available at the top of the hill.

For more information, visit https://westhills.org/light-display.