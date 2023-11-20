good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 20, 2023
Article Search
The Christmas lights extravaganza at West Hills Community Church will welcome guests starting Dec. 9, and continuing on Saturday and Sunday evenings through Dec. 24. Contributed photo.
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

West Hills Community Church presents Christmas lights extravaganza

By: Staff Report
8
0

West Hills Community Church invites the community to their third annual “Christmas on the Hill” lights extravaganza this holiday season. The free, walk-through outdoor event features a vast array of Christmas lights, hand-painted life-sized displays, themed decorated Christmas trees, light tunnels and free hot chocolate for every visitor, says the invitation from West Hills Community Church. 

The display includes a synchronized musical light display at the top of the hill, where guests can sit and relax while they enjoy the show. 

“We are excited to welcome the community to take part in the joy and celebration of the Christmas season,” said David Frederick, pastor of West Hills Community Church. “We were delighted to welcome hundreds at last year’s event and are hopeful that the additional lights added this year will add to the festivities.” 

The event is open to the public at no cost, 5:30-8:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 9-24. Guests are also invited to join the church for Christmas Eve service at 4pm Dec. 24. West Hills Community Church is located at 16695 DeWitt Avenue in Morgan Hill. 

The lighted journey will begin in the church’s mid-level parking lot, continuing through the lighted tunnel, and finishing with spectacular views of Morgan Hill. Accessible parking is available at the top of the hill.

For more information, visit https://westhills.org/light-display.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Garlic Festival organizers dismissed from shooting lawsuit

Editor’s note: This article was updated to reflect the...
Agriculture

Higher temps and more precipitation in long-term forecast

The San Francisco Bay Area is likely to be...
Business

The Silos, Ancora Vino to open soon in downtown Morgan Hill

Two Los Gatos-based establishments—a wine shop and a restaurant/bar—will...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,630FansLike
1,294FollowersFollow
2,844FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
christmas hill park police gilroy garlic festival shooting

Garlic Festival organizers dismissed from shooting lawsuit

Higher temps and more precipitation in long-term forecast