In 2006, Congregation Emeth in Morgan Hill welcomed Debbie Israel as a part-time student rabbi from the Academy for Jewish Religion in Southern California. When she was ordained, the Jewish temple’s Board of Directors enthusiastically invited her to become their permanent rabbi.

Over the next 13 years, Rabbi Israel helped Congregation Emeth flourish, guiding the community as it grew from just over 30 families to nearly 100. She embraced the diversity of the congregation and found great joy in serving, teaching, counseling and leading members from many different Jewish backgrounds.

Rabbi Israel also played a key role in creating the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County, fostering relationships among local faith communities and encouraging understanding and cooperation among people of different traditions.

She currently is the clergy liaison to the Interfaith Community of South County and the volunteer coordinator of the weekly religion column for the Morgan Hill Times and Gilroy Dispatch.

Although Rabbi Israel retired from active service in 2020 and became the congregation’s Rabbi Emerita, her commitment to Jewish life never slowed. Since then, she has served as a volunteer community rabbi in Santa Cruz County, leading services, teaching adult education classes, filling in for vacationing rabbis and responding wherever the community has needed her.

“We are delighted that Rabbi Israel has agreed to return to Congregation Emeth for one year as our interim rabbi while the Board searches for a permanent spiritual leader,” said Sharon Genkin, temple President. “Her warmth, wisdom and deep connection to our congregation make this a true homecoming.

“Rabbi Israel has often said that after waiting so long to fulfill her dream of becoming a rabbi, she has no desire to give it up. We are grateful that her journey has brought her back to us once again.”

The congregation invites anyone interested to join them in welcoming Rabbi Israel back to Congregation Emeth at its “Shabbat Short ‘n Sweet” morning service at 10am Saturday, Aug. 1, followed by a potluck brunch. Reservations are appreciated at ad***@***th.net.