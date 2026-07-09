From the stirring harmonies of the Patriotic Sing on July 3 to the thunderous fireworks that lit the sky on the evening of July 4, Morgan Hill once again delivered an Independence Day celebration that rivals any in the region.

But behind every song, every parade entry, every street dance moment and every burst of color in the night sky stands a remarkable truth: Freedom Fest is built entirely by volunteers, and their dedication is what makes our July 4 celebration one of the best anywhere.

For many residents, Freedom Fest feels almost effortless, a beloved tradition that arrives each year right on schedule. People gather for the Patriotic Sing, where familiar melodies and heartfelt performances set the tone for the holiday.

They applaud the winners of the annual essay contest. They spill into downtown for the Street Dance, a community reunion filled with music, food, laughter and generations reconnecting.

The morning of July 4 begins with the 5K Fun Run, followed by the Classic Cruise and Car Show, and then the crown jewel: the 151st consecutive Morgan Hill Independence Day Parade, one of the longest continuously running Fourth of July parades in the Western United States.

The day ends with one of Northern California’s largest land-based fireworks shows, a finale that draws thousands and leaves the crowd in awe.

But none of this “just happens.” Every detail, every barricade, every performer, every vendor, every safety plan, every volunteer assignment, is the result of months of preparation by people who choose to give their time freely.

Freedom Fest’s more than 400 volunteers work behind the scenes long before summer arrives. They meet, plan, coordinate, recruit, fundraise, troubleshoot and build an event that reflects the very best of Morgan Hill.

Under the leadership of Matthew Stein, Freedom Fest’s President, and approximately 21 dedicated team leaders, this volunteer army pours heart and energy into creating a celebration worthy of our nation’s founding.

Their work is demanding. It is time consuming. And it is done with joy, pride and a deep sense of service.

Their efforts strengthen our community in ways that go far beyond the holiday itself. They remind us that patriotism is not only expressed in fireworks and flags, it is expressed in service, in commitment and in the willingness to show up for one another. Freedom Fest is a testament to what a community can accomplish when people step forward, not for recognition, but for love of place and country.

If you have ever enjoyed Freedom Fest, if your children have sung under Karen Crane’s leadership, if you have danced the night away in downtown, if you have cheered at the parade, if you have stood in awe beneath the fireworks, then you have been touched by the work of these volunteers.

And if you feel inspired, there is always room for more hands, more hearts and more neighbors willing to help shape next year’s celebration.

As the mayor of Morgan Hill, and on behalf of our entire community, thank you to every volunteer who made this year’s Freedom Fest such an extraordinary celebration. Your dedication embodies the spirit of Morgan Hill and the enduring promise of America.

Mark Turner

Mayor of Morgan Hill