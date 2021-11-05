good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
61.9 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 5, 2021
Article Search
Santa Clara County Public Health staff fill individual syringes with doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Feb. 23 at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center.
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Weekend vaccine clinics for children scheduled in Morgan Hill, Gilroy

Pfizer Covid-19 shot approved for ages 5-11

By: Staff Report
7
0

Hundreds of children ages 5-11 are already signed up for their first round of Covid-19 vaccinations at two clinics scheduled in South County this weekend.

On Saturday, a Safeway vaccine clinic for children will take place 10am to 4pm at El Toro Health Science Academy, 455 East Main Ave. in Morgan Hill. Volunteers from the Rotary Club will be on hand to sign in patients and help the lines move efficiently.

And on Sunday, 9am to 4pm Nov. 7, the Santa Clara County Office of Education and Safeway will host a vaccine clinic at the SCCOE South County Annex, 9300 Wren Ave. in Gilroy.

Former Morgan Hill Unified School District Superintendent Steve Betando, who is helping organize the Nov. 7 clinic, said there will be a total of 1,000 doses available for children. Appointments are still available, and can be made through the QR code in the flyer below.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week approved the Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11. The vaccine is a two-dose series, with the second shot administered three weeks after the first.

For the Nov. 6 clinic in Morgan Hill, Morgan Hill Mayor Pro Tem John McKay—a longtime Rotary Club member—said 700 people have signed up for Pfizer vaccines for children.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Police find credit card skimmers at Morgan Hill ATMs

Staff Report -
Morgan Hill Police have recently seized credit card skimming...
Local News

New wheels for watershed steward

Erik Chalhoub -
For years, Monica Garcia has roughed it along the...
Local News

Open Space Authority acquires Coyote Valley farmland

Staff Report -
The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority announced Nov....

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Police find credit card skimmers at Morgan Hill ATMs

New wheels for watershed steward