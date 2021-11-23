VTA recruiting advisory committee members

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is intensifying its efforts to fill seats on two committees that advise the Board of Directors on transportation policy.

This includes infrastructure projects such as the BART Silicon Valley Extension and decisions on transit service operations.

VTA encourages applications for the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) and the Committee for Transportation Mobility & Accessibility (CTMA).

The CAC provides input, analysis, perspective and recommendations to the VTA Board of Directors on transportation policy issues and initiatives. The committee also oversees the expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars as the independent Citizens Watchdog Committee for the 2000 Measure A Transit Sales Tax. Meetings are once a month.

CTMA members advise the board on transportation, mobility and accessibility issues for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Meetings are every other month.

Committee members must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Santa Clara County. A background in transportation and/or relevant experience is preferred but not necessary.

To apply for the CAC, visit vta.org/apply-cac. Applications for the CTMA can be found at vta.org/apply-ctma.

For information, email [email protected] or call 408.321.5680.