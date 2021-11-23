good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 23, 2021
CalFire
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

CalFire: Prevent fires and injuries this Thanksgiving

By: Staff Report
With Thanksgiving near, the Morgan Hill Fire Department, South Santa Clara County Fire District and Cal Fire are warning residents about the many dangers that the holiday can pose.

Thanksgiving remains the leading day for home cooking fires with three times as many cooking fires as an average day, according to statistics by the National Fire Protection Association.

To help reduce the chance of fire and injuries associated with holiday cooking, follow these tips:

• Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling or broiling food.

• If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

• Cooking food should always be supervised by an adult.

• Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors a safe distance from buildings and other.

material that can burn. Never use on wooden decks or in garages.

• Children should not be permitted near a turkey fryer since hot oil can cause serious burn injuries.

• Provide a level surface that is free of ignitable materials when using turkey fryers.

• Make sure a fire extinguisher is always handy. Never use water to put out a grease fire.

• Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles.

Staff Report

