Valley Water accepting applications for 2022 Grant Program

Valley Water is accepting applications for its 2022 Grant Program, which provides important funding for projects that support the water district’s mission of “providing safe, clean water for a healthy life, environment and economy,” says a press release.

For 2022, Valley Water has a total of $1.4 million available to award, with no minimum or maximum amount for projects that fit into one of five categories: water conservation, pollution prevention, volunteer cleanup efforts and education, wildlife habitat restoration and access to trails and open space.

“We want to support projects that bring change and make a difference in our communities,” said Gary Kremen, Chair of Valley Water’s Board of Directors. “Through our Grants & Partnerships Program, we are able to work with Santa Clara County residents toward a common goal of protecting and enhancing our water resources.”

The Grants & Partnerships Program is part of the Safe, Clean Water and Natural Flood Protection Program, a parcel tax Santa Clara County voters overwhelmingly renewed in November 2020. Grants will be awarded to qualifying applicants in each of the program’s categories:

– Water Conservation: Projects that research and identify devices, programs, and strategies that can help save water and promote conservation efforts.

– Pollution Prevention: Educational programs, technical assistance, or other means to reduce contaminants in water.

– Volunteer Cleanup Efforts and Education: Projects that assist with cleanup and watershed stewardship activities, as well as education and outreach about our watersheds.

– Wildlife Habitat Restoration: Projects that support or restore native plants and animals. Examples include creating or enhancing wetlands to remove non-native, invasive plants to protect threatened or endangered species.

– Access to Trails and Open Space Grants: Projects that provide and increase access to open space and creekside trails.

Valley Water highly encourages applications from those working on projects that promote equity and would reach areas that have been historically underserved, says the press release from Valley Water. The district is also interested in first-time applicants, and applicants that demonstrate financial stability.

Applications are due by March 4.

Valley Water will host two virtual informational workshops, where applicants can learn more about the available grants and their requirements:

– Jan. 12, from 6-7:30pm (RSVP – https://bit.ly/Grants2022Jan12)

– Jan. 25, from 1-2:30pm (RSVP – https://bit.ly/Grants2022Jan25)

To learn more about the program and the available grant funding for 2022, visit valleywater.org/grants.