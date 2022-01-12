good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
60.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
January 13, 2022
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

County gains $2.4M for grants to small businesses

Funds available for ‘microbusiness’ impacted by pandemic

By: Staff Report
26
0

Santa Clara County will receive about $2.4 million from the California Microbusiness Covid-19 Relief Grant Program (MBCRG) to aid very small businesses adversely affected by the pandemic, according to county officials.

On Jan. 11, the Board of Supervisors accepted the grant and approved community partner Enterprise Foundation to administer the program that will provide $2,500 each to approximately 875 local small businesses.

“The pandemic has taken a significant toll on small businesses and their employees,” said Board of Supervisors President Mike Wasserman. “We know that the economic devastation of Covid-19 will take a long time to heal, but in the meantime, these grants are intended to provide some relief for struggling businesses in our community.” 

The county applied to the State of California Office of the Small Business Advocate for the MBCRG grant in November. The state program provides about $50 million in one-time grant funding that is being offered first to counties to administer. 

The county will partner with Enterprise Foundation and other community agencies to identify eligible microbusinesses for the $2,438,122 in grant funding and to set-up an application process in the coming weeks, county staff said in a press release. 

Microbusinesses that face systemic barriers to access capital—including businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, undocumented immigrants, individuals with limited English proficiency, business owners located in low wealth and rural communities, and others—will be encouraged to apply for the grants.

“Thanks to the State of California and the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors, we can begin the process to get these grants into our community,” said County Chief Operating Officer Miguel Márquez. “We hope every small business that is eligible has the opportunity to apply for the funds. With the help of our partners like Enterprise Foundation, the county will work to ensure that the grants get into the hands of those who need it most.” 

The MBCRG program is specifically directed at small businesses that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. These businesses can include sidewalk vendors, independent contractors and any other small businesses that had less than five employees in both 2019 and 2020, and less than $50,000 in total business revenue in 2019.

The County of Santa Clara and Enterprise Foundation will engage additional partners to help with outreach and to assist microbusinesses with grant applications.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

First business opens in Evergreen Village

Erik Chalhoub -
The 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store recently opened...
Local News

Local Scene: Library to resume full hours

Staff Report -
Library to open on Sundays The Morgan Hill Library will...
Local News

Valley Water accepting applications for 2022 Grant Program

Staff Report -
Valley Water is accepting applications for its 2022 Grant...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

First business opens in Evergreen Village

Local Scene: Library to resume full hours