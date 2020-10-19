good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81.6 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
October 20, 2020
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

UPDATE: Covid-19 in Santa Clara County

Health system surpasses 274K completed tests

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
1978
0

Preliminary data for positive Covid-19 cases in Santa Clara County over the last seven days show that the daily rate of new infections has stayed about the same since the county moved into the state’s “orange tier” about a week ago.

Meanwhile, on Oct. 17 county officials reported that the County of Santa Clara Health System has surpassed 274,000 Covid-19 tests performed on local residents. This is more than twice the amount of tests performed by any other large healthcare system, although all such systems are now required to provide Covid-19 testing to essential workers and individuals they cover. 

The county health system includes Valley Medical Center and Saint Louise Regional Hospital. 

The county’s testing rate—which exceeds the state’s average rate of testing per capita—was a key factor in the county’s recent move to the State of California’s Orange Tier on Oct. 13. 

“If you have been tested for Covid-19 before, it may be time for another test,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Covid-19 Testing Officer for the County of Santa Clara. “Many workers need to be tested once a month or even more, especially if you have frequent interaction with the public. If you have health insurance, ask your regular doctor for a test. For those without health insurance, or for anyone who finds it more convenient, County-operated Covid-19 test sites are available to you right now.”

As of Oct. 19, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in Santa Clara County is 905,561, according to the county’s Covid-19 data dashboard. The test positivity rate seven-day average is 1.6 percent. 

The county continues to operate a Gilroy testing site at the South County Annex, 9300 Wren Ave., in Gilroy. The site will be open this week 11am to 5:30pm Oct. 20 to Oct. 23. The county test sites provide Covid-19 testing free of charge, without a doctor’s note. No appointment is required at the Gilroy site. 

As of Oct. 19, the county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows there have been 23,224 positive cases in Santa Clara County since the pandemic began. The seven-day average of new cases on Oct. 12—one day before more indoor businesses started opening up under orange tier restrictions—was 101. The seven-day average one week earlier, on Oct. 5, was 98 new daily cases. 

Also as of Oct. 19, 373 people have died with Covid-19 in Santa Clara County, according to the county’s public health dashboard. 

Covid-19 CASES BY THE NUMBERS

As of Oct. 19:

World: 40,256,991 cases; 1,116,060 deaths

U.S.: 8,189,710 cases; 219,950 deaths

Santa Clara County: 23,224 cases; 373 deaths

Morgan Hill: 650 cases

Gilroy: 1,655 cases

San Jose: 15,379 cases

As of Oct. 13:

World: 37,999,713 cases; 1,083,597 deaths

U.S.: 7,847,714 cases; 215,702 deaths

Santa Clara County: 22,741 cases; 363 deaths

Morgan Hill: 641 cases

Gilroy: 1,617 cases

San Jose: 14,994 cases

As of Oct. 6:

World: 35,567,574 cases; 1,045,563 deaths

U.S.: 7,467,186 cases; 210,355 deaths

Santa Clara County: 21,926 cases; 345 deaths

Morgan Hill: 622 cases

Gilroy: 1,582 cases

San Jose: 14,422 cases

Covid-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill 

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)

Sept. 1: 501

Sept. 15: 572

Sept. 28: 614 (rate: 1,399)

Oct. 19: 650

Gilroy 

July 14: 323

July 21: 414 

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)

Sept. 1: 1,162

Sept. 15: 1,382

Sept. 28: 1,539 (rate: 2,772)

Oct. 19: 1,655

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67

Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)

Sept. 1: 80

Sept. 15: 100

Sept. 28: 116 (rate: 1,925)

Oct. 19: 127

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter to the editor: Vote Yes on Measure S

submitted |
Building on the successful 2012 voter approved measure with 74 percent in favor of the special parcel tax, Measure S on the 2020 ballot continues this work.
Read more
Local News

Trump has fundraising edge in Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
President Donald Trump has received more financial campaign support from Morgan Hill residents than his Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to federal records.
Read more
Local News

Community Solutions fall gala goes virtual

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Community Solutions’ annual fall gala—one of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers each year—is going virtual on Nov. 7, but attendees will still be able to enjoy a gourmet dinner and compete on silent auction items from the safety of their homes.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Letter to the editor: Vote Yes on Measure S

Trump has fundraising edge in Morgan Hill