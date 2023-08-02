Unfounded report of shots fired leads to Live Oak campus lockdown

Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill went on lockdown Tuesday after police received an unfounded call reporting gunshots inside the campus.

The call came in at about 11:10am Aug. 1 regarding gunshots at the campus at 1505 Main Ave., the Morgan Hill Police Department said.

Officers arrived within a minute and 30 seconds and went into active shooter protocol, locking down the school and conducting a search.

Ultimately, officers determined there was no threat and no shooting had occurred, police said.

An investigation revealed that the caller reported hearing four gunshots inside the school five minutes before calling the police.

The caller was located, and “investigators are still trying to determine what led the single reporting party to believe they had heard gunshots on school grounds,” the police department said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident can contact Detective Adrian Sapien at 669.253.4995 or [email protected].

