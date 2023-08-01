Retired SJPD captain and MH resident dies in traffic collision

Randall Schriefer, a Morgan Hill resident and retired San Jose Police captain, was one of five people who died in a July 29 traffic collision in northern California, authorities said.

Also killed in the accident near Red Bluff were an 8-year-old child as well as a pregnant woman and her unborn child, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Jose Police Department said in a July 31 statement that Schriefer had worked for the city’s police force for more than 23 years before retiring as a captain.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a devoted member of our police family, retired SJPD Captain Randall ‘Randy’ Schriefer, who served our city with distinction and unwavering commitment,” says the statement from SJPD. “His tragic and untimely death occurred in a vehicle collision in northern California, leaving a void that will be felt by all who knew and loved him.

“As we grieve his passing, let us always remember and honor his life, his legacy and the indelible impact he left on our community,” the statement continues. “We want to extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The July 29 collision occurred about 12:45pm on Interstate 5 in Tehama County, near Red Bluff, the CHP said. A 2003 Infiniti with four occupants was traveling northbound approaching the Liberal Avenue off ramp at an undetermined speed.

For an unknown reason, the Infiniti turned from the northbound lane into the center median of I-5, authorities said. The car continued through the median into the southbound lanes of traffic.

The Infiniti crashed head-on into a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Schriefer, which was pulling a fifth-wheel travel trailer in a southbound lane on I-5, the CHP said. The other occupant in the Ram was Schriefer’s wife, Kelly Schriefer. The couple are listed in the CHP report as residents of Morgan Hill.

The force of the collision caused all four occupants of the Infiniti to be ejected from the vehicle, authorities said. All were pronounced dead at the scene when emergency personnel arrived.

Randall Schriefer suffered fatal injuries in the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Kelly Schriefer suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Chico.

The CHP identified the occupants of the Infiniti as San Diego residents Shawn Chastain, 46; Thomas Bruce, 47; Patti Larsen, 36; and an 8-year-old child. Larsen was about seven months pregnant, and her fetus was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.